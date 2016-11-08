Nov 8 Electricite De France Sa

* RTE says compared with previous years, French nuclear power availability is down by 10,000 megawatts, a historically low level.

* RTE says total electricity availability is down 11,300 MW compared to December 2015

* RTE says everything is being done to avoid accidental power outages in France during the coming winter

* RTE says France could import between 7,000 MW and 9,000 MW of electricity during cold snaps.

* RTE says France has a maximum import capacity of 12,200 MW during prolonged cold periods. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Bate Felix, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide)