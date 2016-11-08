BRIEF-Obseva shares open below IPO price in market debut
* Obseva SA shares open at $13.29 in debut, below IPO price of $15.00 per share Further company coverage:
Nov 8 Azimut Holding SpA :
* Said on Monday it is out from the application of the CRD IV
* It received its removal by the Bank of Italy from the Securities Investment Firms (SIM) register
* The remaining 1.0 euro per share dividend equivalent to a total of about 133 million euros ($147.02 million) will be paid on Nov. 23
* Exit from the application of the CRD IV results in the release of a portion of regulatory capital for buy-backs, acquisitions and dividends in the forthcoming years
SAO PAULO, Jan 26 BM&FBovespa SA, Latin America's largest financial bourse, has agreed to buy 8.59 percent of Peruvian peer Bolsa de Valores de Lima SA for about 49 million reais ($15 million), the latest effort to increase ties with regional exchanges.
* Disposal of office building in Capellen, Luxembourg