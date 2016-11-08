CORRECTED-BRIEF-Medtronic says CMS to cover leadless cardiac pacemakers for use in U.S.
* Medtronic announces medicare coverage decision for the first and only leadless pacemaker available for use in the U.S.
Nov 8 MolMed SpA :
* Reported on Monday Q3 net loss of 5.9 million euros ($6.52 million) versus loss 5.3 million euros a year ago
* Q3 operating revenue of 3.7 million euros versus 3.1 million euros a year ago
Source text: www.1info.it
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9053 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Medtronic announces medicare coverage decision for the first and only leadless pacemaker available for use in the U.S.
* Hemispherx Biopharma Inc says order of newly manufactured Rintatolimod for sale utilizing early access program in Europe has been shipped Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CLEVELAND, Jan 26 A federal judge dismissed Ohio's new three-drug lethal injection process on Thursday, declaring it unconstitutional and problematic, and extended the delay of three upcoming executions, according to court officials.