Fitch: SpareBank 1 Alliance Banks' Performance Resilient despite Oil Pressure

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: The Major Sparebanken of the SpareBank 1 Alliance https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/893037 LONDON, January 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that the prospects for the three largest Norwegian savings banks in the Sparebank 1 Alliance - SpareBank 1 SR-Bank (SR) (A-/Stable), SpareBank 1 SMN (SMN) (A-/Stable), and SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (SNN) (A/Stable) - remain strong in 2017 despite cont