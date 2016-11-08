Nov 8 Italian beverage group Davide Campari:

* Chief Financial Officer Paolo Marchesini tells analysts he expects acquisition of Grand Marnier to have a smaller positive impact on profit in Q4 than in Q3

* Chief Executive Bob Kunze-Concewitz tells analysts that the United States has become the biggest market for the group in Q3 and its importance will grow further in the future thanks to the acquisition of Grand Marnier