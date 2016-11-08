MOVES-BNY Mellon Wealth Management promotes Wilson to wealth manager
Jan 26 BNY Mellon Wealth Management said on Thursday it promoted Peter Wilson to wealth manager in Delaware.
Nov 8 Liberty Interactive Corp :
* Qtrly total QVC Group revenue $2.30 billion versus $2.01 billion
* Liberty Interactive Corporation reports third quarter 2016 financial results
* Qtrly total QVC Group net income $ 61 million versus $ 154 million
* Qtrly total QVC Group adjusted net income $ 148 million versus $ 203 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.13, revenue view $2.31 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Liberty Interactive Corp - Qtrly total revenue, net $2.41 billion versus $2.15 billion
* Liberty Interactive Corp - Qtrly net earnings attributable to Liberty stockholders $469 million versus $190 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Transaction with Bosai Minerals Group is expected to close on or about February 3, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says in the Changes category, reduced 747 orders by two for week through January 24, 2017