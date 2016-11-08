UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
STOCKHOLM Nov 8 EQT AB
* Says EQT Expansion Capital II fund and René Marius Köhler sell its entire investment in e-commerce company Internetstores to SIGNA Retail
* Says management to stay, Markus Winter becomes CEO and founder René Marius Köhler becomes chairman of the board
* Says Internetstores employs about 400 people in Esslingen am Neckar, Berlin and Stockholm (Reporting by Bjorn Rundstrom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources