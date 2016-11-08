UPDATE 2-Higher home sales, prices drive PulteGroup's profit beat
* Shares rise as much as 7.5 pct (Adds conference call details, background; Updates shares)
LONDON Nov 8 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
Summary:
** European shares turn slightly negative
** STOXX 600 down 0.2 pct in choppy trade
** Results weigh on Securitas, Vestas, ArcelorMittal
** Though AB Foods jumps after update, sees Brexit benefit
** Wall Street opens lower on election day
** Coverage of European stock markets will begin at 0500 GMT on Wednesday. Be sure to join us on the blog for pre-market reaction to the U.S. election and more (Reporting by Kit Rees)
* Shares rise as much as 7.5 pct (Adds conference call details, background; Updates shares)
(Adds details, table, graphics) NEW YORK, Jan 26 Interest rates on U.S. 30-year fixed-rate mortgages rose for the first time in four weeks, in step with bond yields, on expectations of faster growth and inflation spurred by policy decisions of U.S. President Donald Trump, according to mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac on Thursday. Trump, since taking office last Friday, has embarked on a series of moves aimed at bolstering jobs and capital investments, stoking jitters a
* FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER NET INCOME OF $3.0 MILLION OR $0.29 PER DILUTED SHARE AND $8.9 MILLION OR $0.74 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2016