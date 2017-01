Nov 8 Banca Carige CEO Guido Bastianini tells analyst call:

* Working on 1 billion euro bad loan sale

* Expects to book impact of bad loan sale this year

* Sees impact of disposal at around 10 percent of gross book value of portfolio to be sold

* Expects CET 1 ratio to still remain slightly above SREP threshold even after bad loan sale

* Direct funding going well in October, ECB letter has had no impact