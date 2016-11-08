(Adds source 'Nikkei' in headline and in text)

Nov 8 (Reuters) -

* Sumitomo Realty & Development's revenue for year ending March 2017 is expected to climb 3 percent to 880 billion yen - Nikkei

* Sumitomo Realty & Development Co Ltd's revenue is seen climbing roughly 25 percent to around 450 billion yen for April-September half - Nikkei

* Sumitomo Realty & Development Co Ltd currently sees pretax profit rising 4% to 155 billion yen for the year ending March 2017- Nikkei Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2fQoM6T)