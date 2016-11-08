Nov 8 Cyfrowy Polsat SA :
* Poland's leading media group Cyfrowy Polsat unveiled on Tuesday its dividend policy which
ties the payouts to its debt to EBITDA ratio
* Cyfrowy Polsat said its proposed dividend will amount to 200-400 million zlotys
($50.84-$101.68 million) if net debt to EBITDA stays in a range of less than 3.2X but more than
2.5X
* The dividend will amount to 25-50 percent of the consolidated net profit if the ratio is
2.5X or less, but higher than 1.75X
* The dividend will amount to 50-10 percent of profit if the debt to EBITDA ratio is smaller
than 1.75X.
($1 = 3.9338 zlotys)
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Alexander Smith)