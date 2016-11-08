Nov 8 Globus Medical Inc:
* Globus medical reports third quarter 2016 results
* Reports Q3 sales down 1 percent
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.29
* Q3 earnings per share $0.27
* Sees FY 2017 sales $625 million
* Sees FY 2016 sales $560 million
* Company issues new 2016 guidance for sales of $560 million
* Q3 revenue $135.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $139.2
million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 gaap earnings per share of approximately
$1.13
* Sees FY 2016 guidance for non-gaap diluted eps at $1.20
per share.
* Company currently projects 2017 full year sales of $625
million
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $1.20, revenue view $574.8
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY 2017 revenue view $640.0 million -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
