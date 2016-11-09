Nov 9 Norway Royal Salmon Asa

* q3 operational ebit nok 218 million (nok 23 million)

* expects 2016 harvest volume of 26,700 tonnes (previous guidance 27,000 tonnes)

* says estimated harvest volume is 26,700 tonnes for 2016 and 34,000 tonnes for 2017, an increase of 27 per cent

* says has released 10.1 million smolts to sea in 2016 and expects a significant build-up of biomass next year, says charles høstlund

* says for 2016, expected global supply growth will be negative in range of 6 to 8 per cent and in longer term, global growth is expected to continue to be low

* Says this provides basis for a positive market outlook for 2016 and in longer term for industry