Nov 9 Skandiabanken ASA :
* Q3 net interest income 299.9 million Norwegian crowns ($37
million) versus 242.4 million crowns year ago
* Q3 loan losses 11.3 million crowns, corresponding to a
loss rate of 0.07 percent, versus 7.8 million crowns (0.06
percent) year ago
* Says expects loan losses of around 0.07-0.09 percent in
Q4, sees no alarming signs in loan book
* Says as the portfolio of unsecured lending grows and
matures an increase in related losses is expected
* Losses related to mortgages and car loans are expected to
remain at normalised historic levels
* Q3 net income 154.1 million crowns versus 79.7 million
crowns year ago
* Will continue to monitor macro situation and keep "a close
eye on housing prices"
* Says is well prepared for tightening of lending practices
as proposed by the Norwegian FSA, it does not constitute a need
to make any major changes
* Expects a relatively stable development in the net
interest margin in the fourth quarter
