UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 9 Artifex Mundi SA IPO-AMM.WA:
* Said on Tuesday that Warsaw Equity PE Fund I FIZ Aktywow Niepublicznych (Warsaw Equity PE) sold stake in the company under IPO offer
* Warsaw Equity PE owns now 14 pct stake in the company, before the transaction it owned 40.20 pct stake in the company
* Artifex Mundi Investments Grudzinski i Wspolnicy (Artifex Mundi Investments) sold under IPO offer 1.2 mln shares in the company
* Artifex Mundi Investments owns now 45.27 pct stake in the company, before the transaction it owned 56.85 pct stake in Artifex Mundi
* Nationale-Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne SA (Nationale-Nederlanden PTE) bought 9.07 pct stake in Artifex Mundi, before the transaction Nationale-Nederlanden did not own any shares of the company
* Funds managed by Aviva Investors Poland Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych SA (Aviva Investors) bought 10.90 pct stake in the company
* Before the transaction Aviva Investors's funds did not own any shares of the company
Source text for Eikon: ,,,
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources