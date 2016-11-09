LONDON Nov 9 Republican Donald Trump's unexpected win in the U.S. presidential election suggests a stronger-than-expected chance of a 'no' vote in Italy's upcoming referendum, the head of European fixed income at Franklin Templeton said on Wednesday.

Italy holds a referendum on constitutional reform on Dec. 4 in what is shaping up to be the next major risk event for euro zone markets. Opinion polls generally put the 'no' camp ahead.

"The Trump win does show that populism continues in 2016 and suggests a 'no' vote in the Italian referendum could be stronger than we assumed," Franklin Templeton's David Zahn told Reuters.

(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, editing by Nigel Stephenson)