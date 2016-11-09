Nov 9 Energizer Holdings Inc
* Reports Q4 earnings per share $0.34
* Energizer Holdings Inc announces fiscal 2016 fourth
quarter and full year results and provides financial outlook for
the fiscal year 2017
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.55 to $2.75
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.54
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* fiscal year 2017 net sales are expected to be up
mid-single digits
* fiscal year 2017 organic net sales are expected to be flat
to up low-single digits
* unfavorable movements in foreign currencies are expected
to reduce net sales by 0.5% to 1.0% for fiscal year 2017
* says impact of handstands acquisition resulted in
increased sales of $32.3 million, or 8.1% in Q4
* incremental impact of handstands acquisition is expected
to increase net sales by 5% to 6% for fiscal year 2017
* Q4 organic net sales increased 1.7%, due primarily to net
distribution and space gains, pricing actions and timing of
holiday shipments
* Says capital spending is expected to be in range of $30 to
$35 million in FY 2017
