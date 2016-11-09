UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 9 Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):
* Said on Tuesday that it resolved to exclude from trade on NewConnect shares of Artnews SA, BGS Energy Plus AS , Biomax SA, Eficom-Sinersio SA, Zaklady Miesne Myslaw SA, Molmedica SA and Polfa SA
* The trading of these companies' shares remains suspended
* The exact date of the exclusion of the companies' shares from trade will be published later
* WSE recalled its previous resolutions regarding the companies, including resolutions from Sept. 28
Source text - bit.ly/2flXNvR
Further company coverage:,,, ,,,
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources