Nov 9 Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):

* Said on Tuesday that it resolved to exclude from trade on NewConnect shares of Artnews SA, BGS Energy Plus AS , Biomax SA, Eficom-Sinersio SA, Zaklady Miesne Myslaw SA, Molmedica SA and Polfa SA

* The trading of these companies' shares remains suspended

* The exact date of the exclusion of the companies' shares from trade will be published later

* WSE recalled its previous resolutions regarding the companies, including resolutions from Sept. 28

Source text - bit.ly/2flXNvR

(Gdynia Newsroom)