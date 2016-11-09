Nov 9 Administradora de Activos Fibra Inn SC :

* Said on Tuesday that it would execute a cash distribution for the third quarter of 2016 totalling 110.5 million Mexican pesos ($5.6 million), 0.2512 Mexican pesos per CBFI

* The cash distribution to be made on Nov. 16 Source text: bit.ly/2fDsPOV

($1 = 19.8627 Mexican pesos)