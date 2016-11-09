UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 9 Delta Corp Ltd :
* HY ended Sept 2016 profit before tax of $41.6 million versus $47.6 million year ago
* HY revenue of $246.6 million versus $269.0 million year ago
* Declared an interim dividend of US2,00 cents per share to be paid on Dec. 6, 2016 Source: bit.ly/2ffcsLA Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources