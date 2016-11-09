BRIEF-DaVita says pleased that court took step of putting a hold on a CMS rule
* DaVita responds to US district court, eastern district of Texas ruling protecting dialysis patients from discrimination by insurance companies
Nov 9 Hamlet Pharma AB :
* Announces the grant of US Patent No. 9,487,561 and the imminent grant on November 16, 2016 of European Patent No. 2,643,010
* These patents, together with existing US Patent No. 9,085,643, provide protection for the important 'second-generation' peptide-based compounds
PHILADELPHIA, Jan 25 U.S. Republican leaders on Wednesday laid out plans for repealing Obamacare by spring, followed by funding the building of a border wall and reforming the tax code by late summer, as lawmakers launched an effort to unify behind a legislative strategy.