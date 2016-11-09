Nov 9 Hamlet Pharma AB :

* Announces the grant of US Patent No. 9,487,561 and the imminent grant on November 16, 2016 of European Patent No. 2,643,010

* These patents, together with existing US Patent No. 9,085,643, provide protection for the important 'second-generation' peptide-based compounds

