BRIEF-AnaptysBio prices IPO of 5 mln shares at $15 per share
* Says initial public offering of 5.00 million common shares priced at $15.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 9 MediRatt AB :
* Parties in Medcheck dispute have agreed on a settlement
* Settlement agreement means in brief that MediRätt AB withdraws its EPO application for Medcheck and pays half of SLL's and CGM's attorney fees, a total of 2.5 million Swedish crowns ($274,858.17)
PHILADELPHIA, Jan 25 U.S. Republican leaders on Wednesday laid out plans for repealing Obamacare by spring, followed by funding the building of a border wall and reforming the tax code by late summer, as lawmakers launched an effort to unify behind a legislative strategy.
* ENTELLUS MEDICAL ANNOUNCES PROPOSED PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK