BRIEF-Raymond James Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.07
* Raymond James Financial Inc - quarterly net revenues of $1.49 billion, up 17 percent
(Corrects Q3 2015 net profit figure)
Nov 9 Commercial International Bank Egypt Sae
* Reports Q3 2016 net profit of 1.71 billion Egyptian pounds ($100 million), up 28 percent from 1.33 billion pounds (not 1.464 billion) in Q3 2015.
* Reports Q3 2016 revenues of 2.868 billion Egyptian pounds, up 11 percent from 2.575 billion pounds in Q3 2015. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein)
* Sunshine Bancorp reports 2016 results; total assets approach $1 billion
* United security Bancshares reports 2016 net income of $7.4 million