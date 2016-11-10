(Corrects Q3 2015 net profit figure)

Nov 9 Commercial International Bank Egypt Sae

* Reports Q3 2016 net profit of 1.71 billion Egyptian pounds ($100 million), up 28 percent from 1.33 billion pounds (not 1.464 billion) in Q3 2015.

* Reports Q3 2016 revenues of 2.868 billion Egyptian pounds, up 11 percent from 2.575 billion pounds in Q3 2015. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein)