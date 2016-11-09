BRIEF-TransGlobe Energy Corporation announces 2016 year-end reserves
* Total proved gross reserves for fy increased 71% from year-end 2015 to 29.9 million barrels oil equivalent
Nov 9 Solaredge Technologies Inc
* SolarEdge technologies - sees quarter ending Dec. 31 revenue of $110 million to $120 million
* SolarEdge Technologies Inc says for quarter ending December 31, 2016 gross margins to be within range of 30% to 32%
* SolarEdge announces quarter ended september 30, 2016 financial results
* Quarterly non-gaap earnings per share $0.46
* Quarterly gaap earnings per share $0.35
* Quarterly revenue rose 12 percent to $128.5 million
* Solaredge Technologies Inc says for quarter ending December 31, 2016 revenues to be within range of $110 million to $120 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 EBay Inc reported a 3.1 percent rise in revenue for the fourth-quarter holiday period, offering signs of improvement at the company's traditional marketplace business and sending shares up more than 8 percent in extended trading on Wednesday.
