Nov 9 Solaredge Technologies Inc

* SolarEdge technologies - sees quarter ending Dec. 31 revenue of $110 million to $120 million

* SolarEdge Technologies Inc says for quarter ending December 31, 2016 gross margins to be within range of 30% to 32%

* SolarEdge announces quarter ended september 30, 2016 financial results

* Quarterly non-gaap earnings per share $0.46

* Quarterly gaap earnings per share $0.35

* Quarterly revenue rose 12 percent to $128.5 million

* Solaredge Technologies Inc says for quarter ending December 31, 2016 revenues to be within range of $110 million to $120 million