Nov 9 Surge Energy Inc

* Qtrly FFO per share $0.09

* Announces third quarter 2016 results

* Surge's average production increased eight percent in q3 of 2016 to 13,120 boepd

* Upward revision to 2016 production exit rate

* Has now revised management's 2016 production exit rate estimate upward, to more than 13,500 boepd

* Plans to drill up to six more eyehill sparky wells in late 2016 and early 2017, increasing production to over 1,500 boepd

* Average production for 2017 is forecast to be 13,650 boepd with an exit rate of 14,150 boepd

* Anticipates spending approximately 70 percent of its preliminary $85 million 2017 capital expenditure budget on drilling activity

* Has now revised management's 2016 production exit rate estimate upward, to more than 13,500 boepd