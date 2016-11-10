UPDATE 1 -SK Hynix tips strong 2017 as 4th qtr profit jumps to near 2-yr high
* Q4 operating profit $1.29 bln vs $1.12 bln average forecast
Nov 10 Splendid Medien AG :
* In period July to September 2016 generated consolidated sales of 11.3 million euros ($12.35 million) (previous year: 12.8 million euros) and earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of -0.7 million euros (previous year: 0.3 million euros)
* Expects Group sales for the full year 2016 in a range of 55 million million to 59 million euros and an operating EBIT in a range of 2 million to 2.5 million euros
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9153 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q4 operating profit $1.29 bln vs $1.12 bln average forecast
Jan 25 AT&T Inc, the No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier, reported quarterly results that matched analysts' estimates, as it added more smartphone customers in a saturated wireless market, and said it was confident its deal to buy Time Warner Inc would be approved.
* T-Mobile us-T-Mobile USA inc entered $4 billion secured term loan facility with Deutsche Telekom AG, its majority stockholder