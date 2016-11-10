BRIEF-T-Mobile enters $4 bln secured term loan facility with Deutsche Telekom
* T-Mobile us-T-Mobile USA inc entered $4 billion secured term loan facility with Deutsche Telekom AG, its majority stockholder
Nov 10 Artnet AG :
* H1 revenue 8.5 million euros vs 8.4 million euros year ago
* H1 net profit 0.384 million euros vs 0.074 million euros year ago
* For 2016 management expects revenue increase of $20 million to $21 million (18 million to 19 million euros) and a profit after tax of $1 million to $1.3 million (0.9 million to 1.2 million euros)
NEW YORK, Jan 25 From rock to opera, Andrew Lloyd Webber currently has Broadway covered with "School of Rock - The Musical," "Cats" and "The Phantom of the Opera."
SEOUL, Jan 26 South Korean chip maker SK Hynix Inc said on Thursday its fourth-quarter operating profit rose 55 percent from a year earlier, beating market expectations as memory chip prices continued to rise.