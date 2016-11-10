BRIEF-Raymond James Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.07
* Raymond James Financial Inc - quarterly net revenues of $1.49 billion, up 17 percent
Summary:
** Spreadbetters predict European stocks up 0.5-0.8 pct
** European equities seen mirroring rally on Wall St. and Asia
** Deutsche Telekom profit slightly beats expectations (Reporting by Atul Prakash)
* Sunshine Bancorp reports 2016 results; total assets approach $1 billion
* United security Bancshares reports 2016 net income of $7.4 million