* Reported profitable growth for first nine months of 2016 with turnover of 179.5 million euros ($196.14 million). This corresponds to a 3.6 percent increase

* Gross profit in first nine months of 2016 rose by 3.7 million euros to 84.9 million euros

* 9-month EBIT adjusted for foreign currency result rose by 3.2 percent to 16.9 million euros in a period comparison

* Less taxes, group generated a net result for 9 months of 10.2 million euros after 11.9 million euros during same period in previous year

* Based on its business performance so far, Leifheit expects group turnover growth to be at lower end of forecast corridor of 3 percent to 4 percent for full financial year 2016

* Based on its business performance so far, Leifheit expects group turnover growth to be at lower end of forecast corridor of 3 percent to 4 percent for full financial year 2016

* Group expects FY EBIT to be at lower end of forecast corridor of 21 million euros to 22 million euros and anticipates that EBIT will not include a positive foreign currency result