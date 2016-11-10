BRIEF-Raymond James Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.07
* Raymond James Financial Inc - quarterly net revenues of $1.49 billion, up 17 percent
Nov 10 Catena AB :
* Q3 rental income 208.9 million Swedish crowns ($23.10 million) versus 117.5 million crowns year ago
* Q3 profit from property management 91.0 million crowns versus 78.5 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.0427 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Raymond James Financial Inc - quarterly net revenues of $1.49 billion, up 17 percent
* Sunshine Bancorp reports 2016 results; total assets approach $1 billion
* United security Bancshares reports 2016 net income of $7.4 million