BRIEF-First Savings Financial Group reports Q1 EPS $1.00
* First savings financial group, inc. reports 2016 first quarter financial results
Nov 10Verusa Holding :
* Reported on Wednesday Q3 revenue of 21.3 million lira ($6.67 million) versus 19.6 million lira year ago
* Q3 net loss of 5.3 million lira versus profit of 6.1 million lira year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.1950 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* First savings financial group, inc. reports 2016 first quarter financial results
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Jan 25 United Rentals Inc, the world's largest equipment rental company, said on Wednesday it would buy NES Rentals Holdings II Inc for about $965 million in cash.