BRIEF-Raymond James Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.07
* Raymond James Financial Inc - quarterly net revenues of $1.49 billion, up 17 percent
Nov 10 Sdiptech AB (publ) :
* Q3 net sales 187.9 million Swedish crowns ($20.79 million) versus 103.6 million crowns year ago
* Q3 operating profit 24.5 million crowns versus 7.3 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.0365 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Raymond James Financial Inc - quarterly net revenues of $1.49 billion, up 17 percent
* Sunshine Bancorp reports 2016 results; total assets approach $1 billion
* United security Bancshares reports 2016 net income of $7.4 million