Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 10 Ihlas Holding AS :
* Reported on Wednesday Q3 revenue of 151.0 million lira ($47.20 million) versus 133.1 million lira year ago
* Q3 net loss of 14.2 million lira versus loss of 47.5 million lira year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.1993 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)