Nov 10 Banzai SpA :

* Reported on Wednesday 9-month revenue 127.2 million euros ($138.99 million) versus 152.3 million euros (pro-forma 106.7 million euros) a year ago

* 9-month net profit 3.0 million euros versus loss 8.9 million euros a year ago

* Net result turned to profit due to 17.5 million euros from the disposal of the vertical content division and about 3.6 million euros related to the pending disposal of Saldiprivati business

($1 = 0.9152 euros)