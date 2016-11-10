BRIEF-First Savings Financial Group reports Q1 EPS $1.00
* First savings financial group, inc. reports 2016 first quarter financial results
Nov 10 Axactor AB (publ) :
* Q3 EBITDA loss 7.2 million Swedish crowns ($796,037.50) versus loss 1.7 million crowns year ago
* Q3 net loss 20.0 million crowns versus loss 4.9 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.0448 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Jan 25 United Rentals Inc, the world's largest equipment rental company, said on Wednesday it would buy NES Rentals Holdings II Inc for about $965 million in cash.