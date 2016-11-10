BRIEF-Teradyne reports Q4 earnings per share $0.33
* Teradyne reports record fourth quarter orders, fiscal year 2016 results, and increase in quarterly dividend
Nov 10 Platige Image SA :
* Said on Wednesday that its Q3 revenue was 19.5 million zlotys ($5 million) versus 17.4 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 operating profit 501,000 zlotys versus 775,000 zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net loss of 24,000 zlotys versus profit of 439,000 zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.9665 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Teradyne reports record fourth quarter orders, fiscal year 2016 results, and increase in quarterly dividend
Jan 25 Discovery Communications Inc's UK unit said on Wednesday negotiations with Sky Plc for a new carriage deal reached an impasse over a price dispute, threatening a blackout of Discovery channels from Sky's platform.
NEW YORK, Jan 23 The 51st edition of the Super Bowl will kick off on Sunday, Feb. 5 from Houston's NRG Stadium, pitting the New England Patriots against the Atlanta Falcons. The National Football League's championship game is annually the most-watched television program in the United States, with last year's game commanding 111.9 million viewers.