Nov 10 Gaming Corps AB :

* Said on Wednesday had given notice to Uppsala office

* Says Red Fly Studios in Austin, Texas, is not affected

* CEO said first season of game The Descendant is practically ready and since sales are below expectations, the business must be adjusted

* Giving notice does not mean that Uppsala studio will be shut down, company is actively looking for new projects for the studio during the period

* Cost savings to be of up to 9.2 million Swedish crowns ($1.02 million) annually

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 9.0348 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)