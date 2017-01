Nov 10 M&C SpA :

* Reported on Wednesday 9-month net profit 0.1 million euros ($109,390.00) versus loss 0.9 million euros a year ago

* Reports no 9-month revenue from sales and services versus 23,000 euros a year ago

* 9-month other revenues of 125,000 euros versus 126,000 euros a year ago

