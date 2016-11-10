BRIEF-China Success Finance Group says Success Guarantee entered into JV agreement
* Success Guarantee entered into JV agreement with Shengshi Success Investment
Nov 10 Swire Pacific Ltd :
* For HAECO impairment charges currently estimated at HK$280 million expected to be made against profit for 2016
* As a result of review of Swire Pacific Offshore, impairment charges estimated at HK$2.31 billion expected to be made against profits for 2016
* Foregoing matters expected to have material adverse effect on consolidated underlying profit attributable to shareholders of Co for 2016
* Spo's Altus Logistics subsidiary has been disposed of and loss of HK$116 million is expected to be recorded on disposal
* Review undertaken of carrying value of cabin and seats businesses in united states; co's impairment charges amount to HK$210 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOSTON, Jan 25 State Street Corp executives on Wednesday moved to soften the blow of losing $1 trillion in BlackRock assets to a rival by saying the move was not part of a broader trend.
MOSCOW, Jan 25 President Vladimir Putin told trading giant Glencore, Qatar's sovereign wealth fund, and Italian bank Intesa their businesses in Russia would be successful after they took part in the privatisation of a stake in Rosneft.