BRIEF-Horizon Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.25
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Nov 10 Stantec Inc :
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.43
* Stantec reports third quarter 2016 results and appointment of a new director
* Qtrly adjusted diluted earnings per share $0.55
* Stantec Inc qtrly gross revenue $1,257.3 million versus $750.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Mexico's Sigma to meet investors ahead of possible euro trade
* Says under terms of transaction, WGL shareholders will receive US$88.25 in cash per WGL share