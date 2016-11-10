Nov 10 Turning Point Brands Inc

* Turning Point Brands Inc. announces third quarter and nine-month 2016 results

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.34

* Says Q3 sales of $51 million

* Q3 sales $51 million versus $51.4 million

* Net impact of FDA user fees on newly deemed products is expected to be approximately $0.3 million for Q4

* Has invested in complying with new deeming regulations; to incur FDA user fees for first time on cigars, pipe tobacco from October Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: