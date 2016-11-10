BRIEF-Live Oak Bancshares reports Q4 earnings per share $0.16
* Live Oak Bancshares Inc reports fourth quarter 2016 results
MILAN Nov 10 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
Summary:
** FTSE 100 turns negative to fall 0.2 pct, STOXX 600 up 0.3 pct
** European equities weighed down by Consumer stocks, Pharma and Utilities
** Deutsche Telekom profit slightly beats expectations
** But Financials continue to rally, UBS top STOXX gainer (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)
* On January 23, 2017 entered into a first amendment to loan agreement - sec filing
* People's Utah Bancorp reports year-end 2016 results and declares quarterly dividend