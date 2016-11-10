UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 10 Nordic Camping & Resort AB :
* RCN Intressenter II AB, indirectly owned by Norvestor VII L.P., announces a recommendedcash offer to the shareholders of Nordic Camping & Resort AB (NCR)
* RCN Intressenter offers 30.00 Swedish crowns in cash for each share of NCR
* The shares of NCR are valued at a total of about 284 million Swedish crowns ($31.29 million)
* NCR's board has recommended NCR's shareholders to accept the Offer
* RCN Intressenter will finance the Offer with funds provided by Norvestor VII L.P. - completion of the Offer is thus not subject to any financing conditions
* Acceptance period for the Offer is expected to begin on Nov. 15 and end on Dec. 6, 2016
Source text: bit.ly/2fUqjJo
Further company coverage:
($1 = 9.0775 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources