LONDON, Nov 10 (IFR) - Gross notional value of the global
over-the-counter derivatives market jumped to US$544trn in the
first six months of 2016, a 10% increase over the previous six
months but down from US$696trn three years earlier.
According to the latest semi-annual survey from the Bank for
International Settlements, the uptick in notional amounts was
driven by an expansion in yen and US dollar-denominated
contracts.
Gross market value of the OTC derivatives market, reflecting
the cost of replacing all outstanding contracts at current
market prices, also jumped over the six-month period.
By the end of June, the cost of replacing contracts stood at
US$20.7trn, up from US$14.5trn at the end of 2015 and driven by
sharp moves in yen and sterling-related FX derivatives during
the first half, and declining long-term yields, which have
increased the value of outstanding contracts.
According to the survey, published in conjunction with the
Triennial Survey highlighting longer-term trends, central
clearing has reshaped derivatives markets in recent years.
The data show that 62% of OTC derivatives notional reported
by dealers was cleared through central counterparties as of June
2016. Central clearing now dominates the OTC interest rate
derivatives market, where 75% contracts held by reporting
dealers were cleared. That falls to 37% for credit derivatives
and just 2% for OTC foreign exchange and equity derivatives.
"Central clearing is a key element in authorities' agenda
for reforming OTC derivatives markets to reduce systemic risks,"
said the BIS report. "These new data show that central clearing
has made very significant inroads into OTC interest rate
derivatives markets but is much less prevalent in other OTC
derivatives segments."
Interest rate derivatives continue to dominate the OTC
market, with gross notionals totaling US$438trn at the end of
June, but their share of the overall market has fallen slightly
to 80%, down from 83% three years previously.
That decline comes as a result of trade compression to
eliminate redundant contracts. The process has been aided by the
shift to CCPs, which have multilateralised the compression
process. TriOptima's triResolve platform, which operates in
conjunction with CCPs including LCH's SwapClear, has eliminated
over US$870trn of derivatives gross notional since the platform
launched over a decade ago.
While interest rate contracts are showing a gradual decline,
foreign exchange derivatives have grown in prominence. Gross
notional in FX contracts hit a record US$86trn at the middle of
this year, for a 16% share of the overall market - up from 12%
three years ago.
The data show that FX derivatives risk is heavily
concentrated in emerging market dealers. FX contracts account
for 60% of gross market values of derivatives for dealers in
emerging Asia, emerging Europe and Latin America, while interest
rate contracts accounted for 30% of derivatives value for those
dealers.
Credit default swap notionals continued to fall, hitting
US$11.8trn by the end of June, down from over US$24trn in June
2013 and more than US$30trn in 2010.
(Reporting by Helen Bartholomew; Editing by Ian Edmondson)