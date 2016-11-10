BRIEF-Crown Castle reports Q4 and full year 2016 results
* Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results, raises outlook for full year 2017
Nov 10 Cofinimmo SA :
* 9-month net current result (excluding IAS 39 impact) - group share: 4.69 euro per share (compared to 4.96 euro at Sept 30 2015)
* 9-month stable occupancy rate: 95.0 pct
* 9-month gross rental revenues up by 0.6 pct over the past 12 months (+0.8 pct on a like - for - like basis)
* 9-month resilient EPRA net asset value: 94.20 euro per share (93.34 euro at Dec. 31 2015)
* 9-month net result group share 72.73 million euros ($79.15 million) versus eur 76.26 million year ago
* 9-month fair value portfolio investment properties 3.33 billion euros versus eur 3.13 billion euros on Dec 31, 2015 Source text: bit.ly/2fFHxJb Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9189 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* First Northwest Bancorp reports results of operations for the second fiscal quarter of 2017
* Nasdaq-Short interest in all 3,133 nasdaq securities totaled 7.78 billion shares at Jan 13, settlement date, versus 3,131 issues, 7.8 billion shares at previous reporting period end Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: