* 9-month net current result (excluding IAS 39 impact) - group share: 4.69 euro per share (compared to 4.96 euro at Sept 30 2015)

* 9-month stable occupancy rate: 95.0 pct

* 9-month gross rental revenues up by 0.6 pct over the past 12 months (+0.8 pct on a like - for - like basis)

* 9-month resilient EPRA net asset value: 94.20 euro per share (93.34 euro at Dec. 31 2015)

* 9-month net result group share 72.73 million euros ($79.15 million) versus eur 76.26 million year ago

* 9-month fair value portfolio investment properties 3.33 billion euros versus eur 3.13 billion euros on Dec 31, 2015 Source text: bit.ly/2fFHxJb Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9189 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)