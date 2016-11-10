Nov 10 Brookfield Asset Management:

* On November 9, representatives of Brookfield met with independent members of board of directors of Terraform Global

* At the meeting, Brookfield discussed the possibility of transactions involving Brookfield and the Terraform companies

* Proposals include Brookfield would buy shares in Terraform comapnies from existing class A and class B stockholders

* Alternative proposal structure is one in which Brookfield would purchase 100 percent of Terraform companies for cash - SEC filng

* Under first proposal, Terraform companies would remain listed public entities, and Brookfield would replace SunEdison as sponsor