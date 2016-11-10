BRIEF-Crown Castle reports Q4 and full year 2016 results
* Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results, raises outlook for full year 2017
Nov 10 Conafi Prestito SpA :
* 9-month net commissions 3.8 million euros ($4.14 million) versus 3.4 million euros a year ago
* 9-month net loss 1.9 million euros versus loss 1.8 million euros
Source text: bit.ly/2eNOWVf
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9186 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results, raises outlook for full year 2017
* First Northwest Bancorp reports results of operations for the second fiscal quarter of 2017
* Nasdaq-Short interest in all 3,133 nasdaq securities totaled 7.78 billion shares at Jan 13, settlement date, versus 3,131 issues, 7.8 billion shares at previous reporting period end Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: