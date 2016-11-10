BRIEF-Qualcomm Q1 non-GAAP total revenue $6.0 bln; Q1 non-GAAP EPS $1.19
* Q1 non-gaap total revenue $6.0 billion versus $5.8 billion last year
Nov 10 E.L.F. Beauty Inc
* Qtrly loss per share $73.13
* e.l.f. Beauty, inc. Announces third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 sales $56.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $53.9 million
* Sees net sales $227 million in 2016
* Sees adjusted ebitda $50 million in 2016
* Sees adjusted pro forma diluted eps $0.30 in 2016
* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.09
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Shareholders approve business combination with Adriana Resources Inc.