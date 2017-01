Nov 10 Voxeljet AG :

* Voxeljet AG reports financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2016

* Full impairment of goodwill amounting to KEUR 1,130 in Q3 due to insolvency of most significant customer of Voxeljet UK

* Q3 loss per share eur 0.95

* Q3 revenue eur 4.897 million versus i/b/e/s view eur 4.9 million

* Q3 earnings per share view eur -0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 revenue eur 22 million to eur 24 million

* Voxeljet ag - lowered full year 2016 revenue guidance to between keur 22,000 and keur 24,000

* Voxeljet ag - total backlog of 3d printer orders at september 30, 2016 was keur 5,846, which represents ten 3d printers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: