UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 11 Cellnet Group Ltd :
* offer values cellnet at approximately $14.6 million
* enters into bid implementation agreement under which wentronic will make off market takeover bid for 83% of shares in cellnet
* cellnet shareholders will be offered $0.28 per share for each of their cellnet shares subject to offer
* Asx alert-proportional takeover offer by wentronic gmbh,cvc-clt.ax Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources