Nov 11 Cellnet Group Ltd :

* offer values cellnet at approximately $14.6 million

* enters into bid implementation agreement under which wentronic will make off market takeover bid for 83% of shares in cellnet

* cellnet shareholders will be offered $0.28 per share for each of their cellnet shares subject to offer

* Asx alert-proportional takeover offer by wentronic gmbh,cvc-clt.ax